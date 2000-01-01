Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD)

North American company
Company Profile

Church & Dwight is the leading producer of baking soda in the world. Around a dozen of its products are sold under the Arm & Hammer brand umbrella, such as baking soda, toothpaste, cat litter, and carpet cleaner. Its mix also includes Xtra, Trojan, OxiClean, First Response, Nair, L'il Critters/Vitafusion, and Orajel--together constituting more than 80% of its annual sales and profits. More than two years ago, the firm announced the addition of Water Pik, which manufactures oral water flossers and replacement showerheads, to its mix. Church & Dwight derives about 85% of its sales from its home turf.Church & Dwight Co Inc is engaged in the household products industry. It manufactures and markets personal care products under brands like Oxiclean, Spinbrush, First Response and Trojan.

Latest CHD news

