Company Profile

Churchill China PLC is a British pottery manufacturer. It is a manufacturer and distributor of tabletop products to the Hospitality and Retail sectors. Its customers include the pub, restaurant and hotel chains, sports and conference venues, health and education establishments and contract caterers. The company operates in two business segments, Hospitality, and Retail. The group's two business segments operate in four main geographical segments United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, and Rest of the world. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Hospitality segment.Churchill China PLC is a manufacturer and distributor of tabletop products to the Hospitality and Retail sectors. The company operates in two business segments namely Hospitality, and Retail.