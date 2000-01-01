Company Profile

Churchill Downs Inc is a gambling company that operates the Churchill Downs racetrack, which hosts the Kentucky Derby. It operates through five business segments: Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. Four racetracks comprise the racing segment: Churchill Downs, Arlington, Fair Grounds, and Calder Racing. The Racing segment earns revenue through wager racetrack commissions and OTBs as well as various fees and television sponsorships. Casino revenue is earned through slot machines, video poker, video lottery terminals, table games, hotel stays, and food and beverage sales. The Online Wagering segment includes its TwinSpires business. Most of the company revenue is generated from the Casinos business in the United States.