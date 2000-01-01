Chuy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CHUY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CHUY

  • Market Cap$445.600m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CHUY
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINUS1716041017

Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings Inc is a full-service restaurant concept. It offers menu of authentic, freshly-prepared Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food.

Latest CHUY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .