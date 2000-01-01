Company Profile

CI Financial is a diversified provider of wealth management products and services, primarily in the Canadian market. The company had CAD 133.3 billion in fund assets under management, and another CAD 82.3 billion in assets under advisement, at the end of November 2020, making it one of the largest nonbank affiliated asset managers in Canada. The company operates primarily through CI Global Asset Management, which offers a broad selection of investment funds, and Assante Wealth Management and CI Private Wealth, which provide financial advice through a network of advisors.CI Financial Corp is a wealth management company that provides financial products and services including mutual funds, exchange traded funds, segregated funds, financial planning, insurance, investment advice, and succession planning.