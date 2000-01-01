Company Profile

CI Resources Ltd is a diversified industrial company. Its core business is in providing phosphate rock to primarily South East Asian markets. The company has two operating segments: Mining and Farming. The Mining operating segment which derives majority revenue engages in mining, processing, and sale of phosphate rock, phosphate dust, and chalk. The Farming segment consists of oil palm cultivation and palm oil processing. It operates in the following geographic areas - Australia, Malaysia, and Singapore. Geographically, the company receives maximum revenue from Australia.CI Resources Ltd is a resource mining company. It is engaged in mining, processing, and sale of phosphate rock, phosphate dust, and chalk, providing earthmoving, fuel, pilotage, maintenance, and stevedoring services to other organizations.