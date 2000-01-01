Cia Levantina Edificacion de O Publicas (XMAD:CLEO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CLEO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CLEO
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolXMAD:CLEO
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINES0158300410
Company Profile
Cia Levantina Edificacion de O Publicas is a construction company operating in both the private and public sectors. Its activities include the construction of industrial and residential buildings, civil construction projects and real estate sales.