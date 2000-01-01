Company Profile

Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity and piped gas in the Brazilian State of Parana. The company also provides telecommunication and other services. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from the sale of electricity. It generates electricity through renewable energy sources such as hydroelectric and wind plants and also uses thermoelectric plants. The company's operating segments include industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and others.