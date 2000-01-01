Company Profile

Cibox Inter@ctive specializes in the development of computer peripherals, connected terminals and Internet objects. The company manufactures smartphones, tablets and PC, and connected objects. The product portfolio includes - Myfone 5, Myfone 5c, Myfone 5e, Myfone 5s, My game 7, Oberon, Smoke detector, Motion detector, Door detector, and Plug.Cibox Inter@ctive is engaged in the design and marketing of IT peripheral devices including DVD burners for the PC, wireless products, USB keys, external hard drives, and LCD monitors. The Company also sells digital leisure products.