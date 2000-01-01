Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc is one of the largest educations and student housing companies in Canada. CIBT enrolls over 12000 students annually and operates around 45 business locations in Canada and abroad. It also offers business and management programs in healthcare, hotel management, language training, Ontario high school diploma and over 150 career, language and vocational programs. It's business segments include Sprott Shaw College Corp, Sprott Shaw Language College, which includes Vancouver International College, CIBT School of Business & Technology Corp., IRIX Design Group Inc, and Global Education City Holdings Inc which develops hotels, serviced apartments and education super centers. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Sprott Shaw College Corp segment.CIBT Education Group Inc is an education and student-housing investment company. The Company's operations include education, media communications, income producing property and real estate development.