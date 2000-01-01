Company Profile

CIE Automotive SA is a supplier of components and subassemblies for the automotive market. Cie Automotive produces components for engines, gearboxes, transmissions, chassis, interior and exterior trims, and roof systems. The company's clients include Renault, Magna, Chrysler, Daimler, Schaeffler, Ford, Nexteer, Volkswagen, and Faurecia. Next to its core automotive business, Cie Automotive operates a process improvement service through a subsidiary. The majority of revenue and operating profits are generated in Cie Automotive's core segment automotive components. Geographically, Europe and NAFTA are the largest sources of operating profits for the company.