Company Profile

Richemont is a luxury goods conglomerate with 19 brands. Jewellery and watch brands make up over 80% of sales, but the group is also active in accessories, writing instruments, and clothing. Richemont’s flagship brand is Cartier, accounting for about 70% of profits by our estimate. Its other brands include Van Cleef & Arpels, Vacheron Constantin, Piaget, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC Schaffhausen, Lange & Soehne, Officine Panerai, and Montblanc. The firm generates over half of sales from own retail and employs over 28,000 people, two thirds of whom are Europe-based.Cie Financiere Richemont SA designs, manufactures and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, writing instruments, watches, and leather goods. Its brands include Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Vacheron Constantin, Piaget and other.