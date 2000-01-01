Cie Financiere Richemont SA (XETRA:RITN)
Company Info - RITN
- Market Cap€41.895bn
- SymbolXETRA:RITN
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLuxury Goods
- Currency
- ISINCH0210483332
Company Profile
Cie Financiere Richemont SA designs, manufactures and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, writing instruments, watches, and leather goods. Its brands include Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Vacheron Constantin, Piaget and other.