Company Profile

Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA manufactures tires for passenger vehicles. The company also makes tires for all types of commercial vehicles as well as bicycle, motorcycle, earthmover, aviation, and agricultural tires. Its operations are organized into three operating segments namely Automotive and related distribution; Road transportation and related distribution; Specialty businesses and related distribution.Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA is a tire manufacturer providing its products for cars, vans, trucks, farm machinery, earthmovers, motorcycles, scooters, bicycles, aircraft, subway trains and tramways.