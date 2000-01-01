Company Profile

Michelin is one of the globally fragmented tire industry leaders. Well-known passenger car brands include Michelin, BFGoodrich, and Uniroyal. The company also makes tires for all types of commercial vehicles as well as bicycle, motorcycle, earthmover, aviation, and agricultural tires. Michelin owns more than 3,300 tire centers in 27 countries, including the dealer networks of Euromaster in Europe and TCI in the United States. Other products and services include Michelin maps and guides, fleet services, and mobility assistance services.Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA is a tire manufacturer providing its products for cars, vans, trucks, farm machinery, earthmovers, motorcycles, scooters, bicycles, aircraft, subway trains and tramways.