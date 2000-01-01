Company Profile

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp is a Canada based company principally engaged in the business of refining municipal and construction waste into high-grade renewable fuels. Its technologies are focused on materials recovery, renewable diesel and landfill reduction through responsible diversion practices. The business operations of the company are carried out in Canada.