Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CIEN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CIEN
- Market Cap$6.318bn
- SymbolNYSE:CIEN
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINUS1717793095
Company Profile
Ciena Corp is a network strategy and technology company. It provides network hardware, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks.