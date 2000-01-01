CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd (SEHK:884)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 884

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 884

  • Market CapHKD50.908bn
  • SymbolSEHK:884
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2140A1076

Company Profile

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd is a property development company. The company is engaged in the development and sales of office & commercial premises and residential properties.

Latest 884 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .