CIIG Merger Corp Ordinary Shares Class A (NASDAQ:CIIC)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CIIC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CIIC

  • Market Cap$347.700m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CIIC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS12559C1036

Company Profile

CIIG Merger Corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Latest CIIC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .