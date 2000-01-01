Company Profile

Denver-based Cimarex Energy is an independent exploration and production company with operations throughout the Southern and Central United States, where its focus includes the Permian Basin, Woodford Shale, and Meramec horizon. The firm was created in 2002 when it spun off from Helmerich & Payne and then merged with Key Production. At year-end 2018, Cimarex's proved reserves were 591 million barrels of oil equivalent, with net production of 221 thousand boe per day. Natural gas represented 42% of production and 45% of reserves.Cimarex Energy Co is involved in the oil and gas industry. Its primary activities include oil and gas exploration and production.