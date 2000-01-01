CIMC-TianDa Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:445)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 445

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 445

  • Market CapHKD3.466bn
  • SymbolSEHK:445
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG214331186

Company Profile

CIMC-TianDa Holdings Co Ltd, formerly China Fire Safety Enterprise Group Holdings Ltd together with its subsidiaries operates in two segments including production and sale of fire engines and production and sale of fire prevention and fighting equipment.

Latest 445 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .