CIMIC Group Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:CIM)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CIM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CIM
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:CIM
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINAU000000CIM7
Company Profile
Cimic is Australia's largest contractor, providing engineering, construction, contract mining services to the infrastructure, mining, energy, and property sectors. The business structure consists of construction, contract mining, public-private partnerships, and property, along with 45%-owned Habtoor Leighton. Cimic has exited its Middle East business. ACS/Hochtief owns 76% of Cimic.CIMIC Group Ltd is a contractor providing engineering, construction, and contract mining services. It mainly caters to the infrastructure, mining, energy and property sectors.