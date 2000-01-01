Company Profile

Cimic is Australia's largest contractor, providing engineering, construction, contract mining services to the infrastructure, mining, energy, and property sectors. The business structure consists of construction, contract mining, public-private partnerships, and property, along with 45%-owned Habtoor Leighton. Cimic has exited its Middle East business. ACS/Hochtief owns 76% of Cimic.CIMIC Group Ltd is a contractor providing engineering, construction, and contract mining services. It mainly caters to the infrastructure, mining, energy and property sectors.