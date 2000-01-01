CIMIC Group Ltd (ASX:CIM)

APAC company
  • Market CapAUD11.333bn
  • SymbolASX:CIM
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000CIM7

Company Profile

CIMIC Group Ltd is a contractor providing engineering, construction, and contract mining services. It mainly caters to the infrastructure, mining, energy and property sectors.

