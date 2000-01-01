Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc provides wireline and wireless telecommunication services in Cincinnati, Ohio, and surrounding markets in Kentucky and Indiana. It operates business through two segments. Entertainment and Communications segment provides high speed data, video, and voice solutions to consumers and businesses over an expanding fiber network and a legacy copper network. IT Services and Hardware segment provides sale and service of efficient, end-to-end communications and IT systems and solutions across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The company generates a substantial portion of its revenues by delivering voice and data services over access lines.