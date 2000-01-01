Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF)
Company Info - CINF
- Market Cap$11.831bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:CINF
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
- Currency
- ISINUS1720621010
Cincinnati Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that generates income through written premiums. A select group of independent agencies actively markets the company's business, home, and automotive insurance within their communities. These agents offer the company's personal lines as well as its standard market, excess, and surplus commercial line policies in many regions in the United States. Cincinnati Financial also offers leasing and financing services. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated through commercial lines, followed by personal lines.Cincinnati Financial Corp is a property casualty insurance company. It provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, personal auto and life insurance.