Cinedigm Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CIDM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CIDM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CIDM
- Market Cap$31.400m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CIDM
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS1724062096
Company Profile
Cinedigm Corp powers custom content solutions to the world's largest retail, media & technology companies. It has emerged as a leader in the fast-growing over-the-top channel business, while providing content and service expertise to the OTT ecosystem.