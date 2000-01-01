Cinemark Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CNK)

North American company
Company Info - CNK

  • Market Cap$2.342bn
  • SymbolNYSE:CNK
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorEntertainment
  • Currency
  • ISINUS17243V1026

Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings is the third- largest motion picture exhibitor in the United States. The company operates 4,568 screens in 37 states and 12 Latin American countries. Cinemark generates nearly $2 billion in revenue--approximately 60% from admissions, 30% from concessions, and 10% from other sources, such as in-lobby video games. Most of Cinemark's theaters are located in midsize cities or suburbs of large cities.Cinemark Holdings Inc is a motion picture exhibitor operating in the United States. The company operates over 4,000 screens across the country mainly in midsize cities or suburbs of large cities.

