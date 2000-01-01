Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CNK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CNK
- Market Cap$4.158bn
- SymbolNYSE:CNK
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS17243V1026
Company Profile
Cinemark Holdings Inc is a motion picture exhibitor operating in the United States. The company operates over 4,000 screens across the country mainly in midsize cities or suburbs of large cities.