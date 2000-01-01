Company Profile

Cineplex Inc is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has three business segments, Film Entertainment and Content, Media and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content reporting segment includes all direct and ancillary revenues from theatre attendance. The Media reporting segment is comprised of the aggregation of two operating segments, cinema media and digital place-based media. The Amusement and Leisure reporting segment is comprised of the aggregation of three operating segments, amusement solutions, location-based entertainment and eSports. Film Entertainment and Content segment generates most of the revenue.Cineplex Inc is a media company which operates as a film exhibition organization. It mainly earns revenue through sale of ticket revenue, as well as food, merchandise as well as amusement games, rentals, and digital commerce sales.