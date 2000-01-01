Cint Group AB Ordinary Shares (OMX:CINT)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CINT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CINT

  • Market CapSEK0.000m
  • SymbolOMX:CINT
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINSE0015483276

Company Profile

Cint Group AB is a global software leader in digital insights gathering. Through the software platform, Cint allows corporations and market research agencies to obtain high quality insights globally in a time and cost efficient way.

Latest CINT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .