Company Profile

In its core uniform and facility services unit (81% of sales), Cintas provides uniform rental programs to businesses across the size spectrum, mostly in North America. The firm is by far the largest provider in the industry. Facilities products generally include the rental and sale of entrance mat, mops, shop towels, and restroom supplies. Cintas also runs a first aid and safety services business (10% of sales), a fire protection services business (6% of sales), and a uniform direct sales business (4% of sales).Cintas Corp is a provider of corporate identity uniforms. It products include rental and sale of entrance mats, mops, shop towels, and restroom supplies. The company also offers safety supplies, fire-suppression systems maintenance and others.