Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:CPH)

North American company
Company Info - CPH

  • Market CapCAD18.890m
  • SymbolTSE:CPH
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINCA17253X1050

Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its products include Dermatology Products, Hospital Acute Care Products, and Out-Licensed Products among others. The company's geographical segments include Canada and the United States.Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late stage products. It develops & acquires skin care solutions for unmet medical needs.

