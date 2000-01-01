Company Profile

Circassia Group PLC is a biotechnology company that develops a range of therapies for asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and allergy. The company has two business segments based on products and services, US AZ collaboration, and NIOX. Its NIOX segment relates to the portfolio of products used to improve asthma diagnosis and management by measuring fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO). The company generates maximum revenue from the NIOX segment. geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the US and also has a presence in EU, Asia Pacific and Rest of world.Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of range of therapies for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.