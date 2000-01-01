Company Profile

Circor International Inc designs manufacture and markets differentiated technology products and sub-systems. It markets its products to industrial, oil & gas, aerospace and defense, and commercial marine. The company has three reportable business segments namely: Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. It derives most of its revenues from the Industrial segment.