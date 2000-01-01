CircuTech International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8051)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8051

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8051

  • Market CapHKD208.090m
  • SymbolSEHK:8051
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorSecurity & Protection Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2180K1141

Company Profile

CircuTech International Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in research, development, sales and marketing of video surveillance systems.

Latest 8051 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .