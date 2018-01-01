CI&T Inc Class A (NYSE:CINT) Share Price

CINT
CI&T Inc Class A
North American company
Technology
Software - Infrastructure
Company Profile
CI&T Inc is engaged in providing strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for companies. The company mainly develops customizable software through the implementation of several software solutions, including Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Analytics, Cloud, and Mobility technologies.
Symbol
NYSE:CINT
ISIN
KYG213071064
Currency
USD
