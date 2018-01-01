Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

CI&T Inc Class A (NYSE:CINT) Share Price

CINT

CI&T Inc Class A

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Technology

Right Arrow 2

Software - Infrastructure

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNYS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

CI&T Inc is engaged in providing strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for companies. The company mainly develops customizable software through the implementation of several software solutions, including Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Analytics, Cloud, and Mobility technologies.

NYSE:CINT

KYG213071064

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest CINT News