CITIC Ltd (SEHK:267)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 267
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 267
- Market CapHKD301.375bn
- SymbolSEHK:267
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorConglomerates
- Currency
- ISINHK0267001375
Company Profile
CITIC Ltd is an investment holding and its subsidiaries are engaged in financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting and real estate as well as other businesses both in China and overseas.