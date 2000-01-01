CITIC Securities Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:6030)

APAC company
Company Info - 6030

  • Market CapHKD299.300bn
  • SymbolSEHK:6030
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000016V2

Company Profile

CITIC Securities Co Ltd is engaged in providing diversified financial services & products including securities & futures brokerage, securities investment fund distribution & introducing brokerage for futures companies, & agency sale of financial products.

