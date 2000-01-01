Citic Telecom International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1883)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD10.722bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1883
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • ISINHK1883037637

Company Profile

Citic Telecom International Holdings Ltd is a telecommunications company. It owns and operates a telecoms hub with its key markets in China and Hong Kong. It provides Voice Services, SMS Services, Mobile VAS and Data Services.

