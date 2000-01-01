Citic Telecom International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1883)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1883
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1883
- Market CapHKD10.722bn
- SymbolSEHK:1883
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINHK1883037637
Company Profile
Citic Telecom International Holdings Ltd is a telecommunications company. It owns and operates a telecoms hub with its key markets in China and Hong Kong. It provides Voice Services, SMS Services, Mobile VAS and Data Services.