Citigold Corp Ltd (ASX:CTO)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CTO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CTO
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:CTO
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU000000CTO0
Company Profile
Citigold Corp Ltd is a gold mining and exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and mining of the Charters Towers goldfield located in northeast Australia.Citigold Corp Ltd is a gold mining and exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and mining of the Charters Towers goldfield.