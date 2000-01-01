Company Profile

Citigroup is a global financial services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into two primary segments: the global consumer banking segment, which provides basic branch banking around the world, and the institutional clients group, which provides large customers around the globe with investment banking, cash management, and other products and services.Citigroup Inc is a financial-services company with business spanning more than 100 countries. Its core business is providing banking services, investment banking, cash management, and various other products and services.