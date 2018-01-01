Interactive Investor
Citius Resources Ordinary Shares (LSE:CRES) Share Price

CRES

Citius Resources Ordinary Shares

UK company

Financial Services

Shell Companies

This Stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Investment Account

Company Profile

Citius Resources PLC is formed to undertake an acquisition of a target company or business in the natural resources sector. The company's efforts in identifying a prospective target company or business will not be limited to industry or geographic region.

Symbol

LSE:CRES

ISIN

GB00BMGRFP88

Currency

GBX

