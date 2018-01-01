Citius Resources Ordinary Shares (LSE:CRES) Share Price

CRES
Citius Resources Ordinary Shares
UK company
Right Arrow 1
Financial Services
Right Arrow 2
Shell Companies
Ask
-
Bid
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XLON
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Regulatory news
Loading...
Times are shown in BST, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This Stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
Citius Resources PLC is formed to undertake an acquisition of a target company or business in the natural resources sector. The company's efforts in identifying a prospective target company or business will not be limited to industry or geographic region.
Symbol
LSE:CRES
ISIN
GB00BMGRFP88
Currency
GBX
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest CRES NewsGo to All News >
CRES Regulatory NewsGo to All Regulatory News >