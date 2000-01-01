Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corp is a Pennsylvania-based community bank operating through its subsidiaries. It provides banking services, including deposit and loan products for personal and commercial customers. The bank also maintains a trust division that provides a wide range of financial services, such as 401(k) plans, retirement planning, estate planning, estate settlements and asset management. It competes in Tioga, Bradford, Sullivan, Lycoming, Potter, Cameron and McKean counties in Pennsylvania, and Steuben and Allegany counties in New York.