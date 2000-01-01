Citizens & Northern Corp (NASDAQ:CZNC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CZNC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CZNC
- Market Cap$241.130m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CZNC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS1729221069
Company Profile
Citizens & Northern Corp is a Pennsylvania-based community bank operating through its subsidiaries. It provides banking services, including deposit and loan products for personal and commercial customers. The bank also maintains a trust division that provides a wide range of financial services, such as 401(k) plans, retirement planning, estate planning, estate settlements and asset management. It competes in Tioga, Bradford, Sullivan, Lycoming, Potter, Cameron and McKean counties in Pennsylvania, and Steuben and Allegany counties in New York.Citizens & Northern Corp is a Pennsylvania based community bank operating through its subsidiaries. It provides banking services, including deposit and loan products for personal and commercial customers.