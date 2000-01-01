City Developments Ltd (SGX:C09)
Company Info - C09
- Market CapSGD6.457bn
- SymbolSGX:C09
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINSG1R89002252
City Developments, or CDL, is a listed property group of parent company Hong Leong Group. CDL's main businesses in property development and hotel operations makes up the majority of the group's operating profit. A portfolio of investment properties also provides recurring rental income to the group and increasing income from investment properties has been a key strategy for the group in the medium term. Geographically, the group is Singapore-centric (50% of total assets), but has stepped up its expansion offshore, mainly in the United Kingdom, China and Japan. CDL privatised its hotel operations, Millennium and Copthorne in 2019.City Developments Ltd is a Singapore-based international real estate operating company. The company primarily deals in property development, hotel operations and rental operations.