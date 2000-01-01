City of London Group (LSE:CIN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CIN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CIN
- Market Cap£55.940m
- SymbolLSE:CIN
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINGB00BD9GS058
Company Profile
City of London Group PLC is an investment company. Its financial services include working capital funding, asset finance and commercial loans to small and medium scale firms.