City Pub Group (The) (LSE:CPC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CPC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CPC
- Market Cap£124.170m
- SymbolLSE:CPC
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorRestaurants
- Currency
- ISINGB00BYWRS683
Company Profile
City Pub Group (The) PLC owns and operates pubs across southern England. Its portfolio consists of freehold, managed pubs, offering drinks and food. Its pub estate comprises free houses located in London, cathedral cities, and market towns.