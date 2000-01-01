Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Ltd (SEHK:256)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD7.181bn
  • SymbolSEHK:256
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLuxury Goods
  • ISINKYG2161T1004

Company Profile

Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in manufacture and distribution of watches and timepieces, property investments, and banking and financial businesses.

