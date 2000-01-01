CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings (LSE:CITY)
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CITY
- Market Cap£511.820m
- SymbolLSE:CITY
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINGB00BH581H10
Company Profile
CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC provides wholesale fibre connectivity through designing, building, owning and operating fibre optic network infrastructure to mid-sized cities and towns across the United Kingdom.