CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings (LSE:CITY)

UK company
Company Info - CITY

  • Market Cap£511.820m
  • SymbolLSE:CITY
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BH581H10

Company Profile

CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC provides wholesale fibre connectivity through designing, building, owning and operating fibre optic network infrastructure to mid-sized cities and towns across the United Kingdom.

