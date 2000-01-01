Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CVEO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CVEO
- Market Cap$188.200m
- SymbolNYSE:CVEO
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA17878Y1088
Company Profile
Civeo Corp is an integrated provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It generates most of its revenues from Australia and the United States.