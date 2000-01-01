Civmec Ltd Chess Depository Interest (ASX:CVL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CVL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CVL
- Market CapAUD201.780m
- SymbolASX:CVL
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINAU0000012056
Company Profile
Civmec Ltd provides multi-disciplinary heavy engineering & construction services to the oil and gas, metals and minerals, infrastructure and defence sectors. Its services include modularisation, industrial insulation, offshore logistics, and training.